Sheffield FC caretaker boss Mark Shaw stops losing run with away point

Mark Shaw kicked off his second spell as Sheffield FC manager as his side ended a run of the three defeats on the spin with a 2-2 draw at Romulus.

Shaw has been brought in on a caretaker basis but has made no secret he would like to keep it.

And he did his chances no harm at all as ten-man Club put a halt to their losing streak.

Sheffield were rewarded for a bright start when Ben Algar cured in a fine effort that went in off the post. The home keeper had to make a fine save to prevent Joel Purkiss powerfully hit shot doubling the lead.

Club suffered a blow just past the half hour when Andy Gascoigne was shown a red card for a hight boot.

Romulus soon cashes in when Romario Martin tucked home to level the scores. Then deep into stoppage time and the hosts had turned it around as Lois Harris found space to head in from a corner.

It became ten a side early in the second half as Romulus saw their keeper sent off for violent conduct.

Sheffield restored parity on 70 minutes with a fine strike into the top corner from the lively Brownell

Stocksbridge Park Steels slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Corby Town as the host won for the first time at home since early August.

Corby edged in front on 25 minutes through Leon Lobjoit and grabbed a second six minutes from timewhen Phil Trainer fired home from the edge of the area. Ruthven replied in stoppage time.

Frickley Athletic stay third despite suffering back to back defeat for the first time this season. They were beaten 4-2 at home by Bedworth United. Gavin Allott and Steve Hopewell hit the consolations.

Damian Reeves’s brace put Shaw Lane through to the the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup beating Lancaster City 2-1 at home.

Tomorrow - Premier Div: Buxton v Witton, Hednesford v Matlock, Mickleover v Shaw Lane.

Div One South: Sheffield FC v Lincoln United, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Chasetown.

wednesday - Div One South: Carlton Town v Frickley Athletic.