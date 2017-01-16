Penistone Church boost their promotion chances

Handsworth Parramore had to settle for a point at Staveley Miners Welfare after the hosts hit back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw despite being reduced to ten-men late on.

The Ambers couldn’t have wished for a better start going 2-0 up inside the opening nine minutes through an Aaron Moxam brace.

The first a smart turn and finish from a Danny Buttle cross with the pair combining for the second to give Moxam his 17th goal for the club and 38th of the campaign.

Staveley were back in the contest on 22 minutes as Callum Mawbey headed over goalkeeper Andy Sneath before tapping into an empty net.

Handsworth restored their two goal cushion when top scorer Jonathan Froggatt was played in to score with a great finish in off the post for his 31st of the season.

The Trojans reduced the arrears after the break with sub Josh Schofield hooking in a rebound off the post.

With eight minutes remaining Handsworth found themselves pegged back as Mawbey headed in from a corner for his second. Staveley then had Schofield sent off in the closing minutes for a late challenge.

At the other end of the table Parkgate suffered their first defeat in four games going down 2-1 at home against Clipstone.

Kieran Hirst gave the Steelmen a 37th minute lead but they conceded a penalty just a minute later which Andy Fox converted. The second was just before the hour from Ellis Wall.

Relegation rivals Armthorpe Welfare also lost despte coming back from one down at home ro Liversedge to lead 2-1. Liam Radford converted from a Craig Morley free-kick to level. Radford then won and converted a penalty just past the half hour. But Liversedge hit back immediately before running in three second half goals.

Retford United gave their survival hopes a boost with a surprise 4-3 win away at Rainworth MW through Cameron Dear, Bradley Kilner a Rob Ludlam own-goal and Jake Ashton.

Maltby Main eased their fears of getting dragged into a relegation battle with 4-2 win at in-form Athersley Recreation, who suffered their first defeat in seven.

Josh Hemingway curled in the opener but Athersley quickly equalised when Kai Hanock was given too much time and space in the area to tuck away his 26th goal of the season.

Hancock added his second after a swift counter attack.

Shawn Mitchell restored parity Jordan Snodin sweeping home a Cameron Rigby cross six minutes later to put Maltby 3-2 up.

Athersley were then reduced to ten-men when Martyn Scully was sent-off for kicking out out Snodin.

The three points were wrapped up on 80 minutes when Rigby went past a defender to score with aplomb.

Penistone Church narrowed the gap on Division One leaders AFC Emley to five points with a game in hand after easing to a 4-0 home victory over bottom of the table Nostell MW, while the leaders slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat at Teversal.

Church broke the deadlock when Nostell defender Matt Kilner turned a Ben Ward cross past his own keeper.

It wasn’t until the 48th minute that the hosts doubled their lead with a sweetly- struck free-kick from Brett Lovell that nestled in the top corner.

Ryan Smith marked his full debut by winning and converting a penalty midway through the second half that put the result beyond the visitors. Ashley Ellis nodded in the fourth four minutes from time as Penistone got their promotion push back on track with a first win in four.

Hallam remain in the play-off places despite seeing their home clash against Dronfield being postponed due to a frozen Sandygate Road pitch.

Rossington Main moved further away from the drop zone with a third win in four beating Glasshoughton Welfare 2-0 at Oxford Street.

Cameron Johnson gave Rossington a ninth minute lead from Jason Stokes pull-back. The points were wrapped up with the second 11 minutes from time as substitute Ainsley Finney tapped in the rebound after Niall Simpson’s header had come back off the post

Tuesday fixtures - Premier Div: Hemsworth MW v Maltby Main.

Wednesday - Premier Div: Staveley MW v Worksop Town.