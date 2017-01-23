Penistine Church boost promotion bid with 5-0 win

Handsworth Parramore completed a league double over Rainworth MW running out 2-1 winners and stretching their home run to just one defeat in nine matches.

Reece Hands looped a header into the roof of the net to give Handsworth a 24th minute lead.

It was 2-0 three minutes from the break when Joe Thornton marked his home debut byramming home the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

Rainworth kept the Ambers new signings Gary Stevens on his toes, pulling off a tremendous save only for Nick Langord to pounce on the rebound to give Rainwortha consolation.

Its getting interesting at the top of Division One with Penistone Church and AFC Emley leading the chase for the two automatic promotion places.

Penistone made it back-to-back home wins without conceding a goals after a convincing 5-0 victory against Teversal.

Danny Joynes, Danny Hobson and James Stafford made it 3-0 at half-time before veterans Andy Ring and Brett Lovell completed the scoring.

Church are five points behind Emley who beat Grimsby Borough, who had started the day in third place, 2-1 in a game that saw both sides finish with ten-men.

Hallam lost ground in the race for a top two slot with ing a 1-0 home defeat against promotion rivals Hall Road Rangers.

Hallam dominated the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t score. Hallam suffered a huge blow with the loss of Jake Currie with a shoulder injury on the stroke of half-time.

Rangers hit the winner on 52 minutes, winning a soft free-kick from which Ashley Dexter bundled the ball home at the far post.

The defeat leaves Hallam in the last of the four-play off places and eight points behind fifth placed Rangers.

Parkgate remain in the bottom three in the Premier Division following a 3-0 defeat at leaders Cleethopres Town.

The battling Steelmen had gone behind just past the half hour mark but stayed in the game until Town grabbed two goals inside the last eight minutes.

Maltby Main stretched their unbeaten run to three games but had to be content with a 1-1 home draw against Hemsworth MW. Ryan Carroll hit a superb goal 10 minutes from time but a minute later Jack Steer’s header deflected in off a defender.

Athersley Recreation suffered a second successive defeat with a 2-0 home reversal against AFC Mansfield, while relegation battling Armthorpe Welfare lost out 2-1 at Harrogate Railway Athletic despite a Darren Mansaram goal.

Worksop Town bounced back from a midweek thumping at Staveley to beat Bottesford Town 4-2.

Staveley MW stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a 3-3 draw at Liversedge but hadled 3-0 through Tyla Bell and an Adam Lee brace.

Retford United were beaten 2-1 at home by high riding Bridlington Town where Oliver Perry’s late penalty proved to be just a consolation effort.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic twice came from behind to rescue a point at Division One basement boys Nostell MW through a Mark Stuart penalty and a Dominic Rioden effort deep into stoppage time.

Dronfield Town had to fend off a late fightback at next to bottom Westella & Willerby to come away 3-2 winners.

Tom Fairweather had fired Town into 39th minute before adding a second on the stroke of half time slamming home a Theo Wilson cross. It looked all over when Michael Akhaven- Hezaveh converted a 51st minute corner but two goals inside the last 20 minutes had Dronfield hanging one.

Rossington Main slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Winterton Rangers despite Shaun Pendleton 32nd minute penalty putting them back in the game after the home side had taken a 2-0 lead

Midweek fixtures -

Tuesday, League Cup Fourth Round: Handsworth Parramore v Hallam, Hemsworth MW v Rainworth MW, Selby Town v AFC Emley, Teversal v Staveley MW

Wednesday, League Cup Fourth Round: Penistone Church v Clipstone.