Non League: Sheffield and Stocksbridge look to bounce back after Cup misery

Stocksbridge Park Steels will hope to land their first points of the season when they host Stamford tomorrow.

Steels have lost their opening two league fixtures and were knocked out of the FA Cup 3-0 at Colwyn Bay last weekend.

“It’s the same as last season when we started with three defeats, let’s just hope we finish as strongly” said manager Chris Hilton.

“You can’t read anything into the league table at this stage. We know we need a win or at least just to get that first point on the board and we’ll be aiming to do that.

“Injuries are killing us at the moment. We’ve had George Grayson, Matt Reay and Will Osgathorpe missing on top of which we’ve lost Adam Hinchliffe. Now we’ve just learned that Luke Mangham needs an operation on his knee and could be out for six months.

But there is no need sulking about injuries we just need to get players back on the pitch as quickly as possible.”

Hilton is hopeful that the injuries situation could clear up in time for the visit of Stamford while the Steels’ boss is also hoping to bring in a new player.

“We’re hoping to have George (Grayson) and Matt (Reay) back for Saturday” said Hilton.

“We’ve also made an offer to a midfielder but there are other clubs in for him from higher a level so we’ll have to wait and see.” Hilton says he may look at changing their playing style this weekend.

“We might shake things up a little and look at the possibility of changing the way we play. Clubs are coming here and know how we like to play and are combating that. So we have to counteract that.

“We’ll see what fits best with what we’ve got. Most worrying thing is that at the moment we’ve not scored from open play and have created the chance we normally do.”

Joe Lumsden missed training in midweek with a sore knee but is expected to have recovered. Stamford arrive having picked up four points from their opening two games

Sheffield FC make the trip to Market Drayton Town where Mark Hume’s side will also be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Ossett Town as Club go in search of a first win of the season.

Sheffield did the double over Market Drayton last term winning the corresponding fixture 5-0 in November last year. They then thrashed the Shropshire outfit 9-0 at Dronfield in late March, but have not won in eight attempts since .

Frickley Athletic visit fifth-placed Alevchurch where Spencer Fearn’s new look side will be hoping to make it two from two on the road after an impressive 1-0 win at Newcastle Town on the opening day

Shaw Lane will look to make it three wins in seven days when they go to struggling Stalybridge Celtic.

The Ducks followed up a 3-1 home victory over Hednesford Town with with impressive 2-0 win at Buxton in midweek so will be confident of making it three on the spin against a Stalybridge side bottom of the table with just one win and three defeats for the opening four outings.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Buxton v Halesowen Town, Stalybridge Celtic v Shaw Lane, Warrington Town v Matlock Town.

Division One South: Alvechurch v Frickley Athletic, Market Drayton Town v Sheffield FC, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Stamford.