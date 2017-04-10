Non-League Football: Steels make it five wins on trot but Sheffield FC lose at home to strugglers

There was disappointment for Sheffield FC in the shape of a 2-1 home reversal against relegation battling Northwich Victoria.

Elsewhere, Stocksbridge Park Steels chalked up a fifth win on the spin beating play-off rivals Lincoln United 2-0 in their own backyard.

Sheffield looked the most likely scorers in the opening exchanges. Danny South forced the Vics goalkeeper into a good save at full stretch in the seventh minute then Lee Cooksey’s glancing header dropped agonisingly wide of the post from a Matt Roney cross.

The visitors took a 60th minute lead when Adam Lawrence made a run into the box to steer home from 10 yards.

Jack Kelleher powered home a header at the near post to give Northwich a 2-0 lead, and Sheffield halved the deficit on on 88 minutes as Lee Cooksey hooked the ball home. But the visitors held on to send Club down to a fourth defeat in five.

Stocksbridge moved to within a point of the play-off places with the crucial victory at Lincoln to leapfrog their hosts in the table.

Young Ben Rhodes showing great composure to volley home from outside the area from Brodie Litchfield’s pass to give Steels a 30th minute lead.

David Reay pulled off a fine save moments later as Lincoln looked for an instant response. And deep into stoppage time Litchfield made it 2-0 and job done.

Shaw Lane AFC came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at play-off chasing Newcastle Town, but Frickley Athletic saw their Premier Division relegation fears worsen with a 3-1 defeat at bottom of the table Skelmersdale United.

Goals from Joe McGee and a late Brad Grayson penalty saw Buxton beat Coalville Town 2-1, while second half goals from Niall McManus and Marcus Dinanga two minutes from time earned Matlock Town a 2-0 victory at Hednesford Town.

n Fixtures, Tuesday: Premier Division: Workington v Buxton. Division One South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Stocksbridge PS, Shaw Lane AFC v Witton Albion.