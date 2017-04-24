Non-League Football: Scratch Stocksbridge side show their Steel ahead of play-offs

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton rested the nucleus of the side that had won the last eight games on the spin ahead of his side’s play-off semi final at Spalding United on Tuesday evening.

However, the manager had plenty to smile about as his makeshift team drew 1-1 with Bedworth United at Bracken Moor in the final game of the regular season, as young goalkeeper Jordan Greaves and winger Aiden Salmons made impressive league debuts.

Salmons had the ball in the net but was denied by an offside flag, but Brodie Litchfield did put Steels ahead.

But Bedworth equalised against the run of play on 35 minutes, through Iyesden Christie. Three minutes later they were down to ten-men with Liam Cross being shown a straight red for a challenge on Salmons.

Sheffield FC saw their season end with a 1-0 defeat at play-off bound Witton Albion, as Steven Tames’ close-range strike on 32 minutes proved the difference after Sheffield had made the brighter start. Defeat saw Club finish in 15th place after ending the season with just one win from the last 13 outings.

Shaw Lane AFC passed the 100-point mark as the Ducks celebrated the Division One South championship with a 3-1 home against Stamford.

Gavin Allot put the home side in front on 23 minutes and Oscar Radford doubled the lead on 75 minutes by curling a free-kick into the top corner.

Stamford threatened to spoil the party when Yaw Gyimah pulled one back four minutes from time but Ben Algars’s low drive in the final minute put the result beyond doubt.

Relegated Frickley Athletic lost 3-0 at Mickleover Sports, while Curtis Morrison rescued a point for Matlock Town with a second half equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against Warrington Town.

Buxton had to settle for a point from a 5-5 draw at Marine after the hosts grabbed a last gasp equaliser.

Meanwhile, NCEL side Hallam face a trip to Grimsby Borough in the Division One play-off semi-finals on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Eccleshill United lifted them to fifth on goal-difference above Penistone Church.

Church crashed 6-1 at Glasshoughton Welfare and now face AFC Emley in the other semi on a dramatic last day.

The Countrymen found themselves behind inside the first minute, but grabbed a deserved equaliser after 86 minutes through Danny Flynn. And they almost won it in the last minute, Kieran Watson hitting the post.

Emley could only sit and watch as they slipped from top to third after Hall Road Rangers snatched the title out of their hands with a 2-1 victory and Campion.

Pontefract Collieries secured the second automatic promotion place with a 2-0 win at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic despite having their keeper sent off just before half-time.

Dronfield Town finished the season in disappointing fashion, losing 5-1 at Yorkshire Amateur, while Rossington Main came from goal down to beat relegated Nostell MW 2-1 .

In the penultimate round of Premier Division league games, Handsworth Parramore eased to a fourth straight win after beating relegated Retford United 3-1 away.

Parkgate completed their great escape after coming from a goal down at high-flying Bridlington Town to win 2-1.

Worksop Town’s winless run stretched to six games after being held to a 3-3 draw by Maltby Main at Sandy Lane, butinjury ravaged Staveley MW slipped to a 3-1 defeat a Hemsworth MW.