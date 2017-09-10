Non-League Football: Hume’s off the mark as Club come from behind for Posh win

Sheffield FC overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit, and scored three times in 16 second half minutes, to beat Peterborough Sports 3-2 and give Mark Hume his first win as Club boss.

Across the city, Stocksbridge Park Steels made it four without defeat but had to make do with a point as third-placed Alvechurch scored late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Bracken Moor.

Club got off to the worse possible start going behind after just five minutes when Avelino Viera got on the end of a cross to power home a header.

The visitors had the ball in the net again but the goal was ruled out for shirt pulling, but Josh Sanders did double their advantage when he nodded home from a corner five minutes before the break.

Whatever Hume said during the interval certainly had the desired effect. The Sheffield boss’ decision to throw on the experienced Lee Morris added a little calmness and within five minutes they were back in the game.

A corner kick was only half cleared as far as Richard Adams on the edge of the box where the defender turned to send a first time shot into the top corner.

The goal lifted the home side and they were level on 62 minutes, when James Gregory latching onto a headed flick on to tuck the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

And Club completed the comeback just four minutes later, when Gregory’s shot that took a deflection off a defender to leave the Peterborough ‘keeper wrong footed.

Club had Andy Gascoigne sent-off with five minutes remaining for a late challenge but Club held on without any real scares.

Stocksbridge’s draw with Alevechurch was about the right result between two evenly matched teams.

The first half was very much a stalemate with chances few and far between, but it was Stocksbridge that made the breakthrough on 59 minutes. Scott Ruthven played a ball through the middle where Joe Lumsden got between two defenders to steer a shot wide of the keeper with a clinical finish. There was a let off for the visitors when the match official decided to ignore a clear handball in the area four minutes later.

In the 78th minute, Alevchurch equalised as Daniel Dubidat steered home a cross from the right.

Stocksbridge looked to had won it when Matt Reay glanced home a header from a Rory Coleman free-kick to make it 2-1 with just four minutes remaining. But the home side couldn’t see it out and in the final minute Josh March headed home a corner at the far post.

Frickley Athletic were narrowly beaten 3-2 at second placed Basford United after twice coming from behind only to be hit by a last gasp goal. Jacob Hazel latched on to a knack to to bring Frickley level on 23 minutes after the hosts had taken an early lead. Three minutes later though Basford were in front one more.

Gavin Allott looked to have earned Athletic a point when he notched his fifth goal of the season from Nicky Darker’s long throw. But the home side grabbed the winner in stoppage time.

Shaw Lane lost top spot in the Premier Division following a 2-0 defeat at Lancaster City, while Matlock Town went down 2-1 at home against Whitby Town.

Fixtures, Tuesday

Premier Division: Matlock Town v Mickleover Sports, Stalybridge Celtic v Buxton, Whitby Town v Shaw Lane.

Division One South: Sheffield FC v Frickley Athletic, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Leek Town.