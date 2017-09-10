Non-League Football: Hallam held to cup replay as hero Fereday makes a Mark

Have your say

Hallam were held to a replay in The FA Vase first qualifying round after a 1-1 draw by Abbey Hay at Sandygate Road

Abbey had gone in front in the fourth minute when Adam Farrend fired in from the edge of the box.

With six minutes remaining the Countrymen took the tie into extra time, when Jack McCarthy scored with a fine finish from 20 yards.

Both sides went close in extra-time with the visitors hitting the woodwork, but they must now do it all again at Abbey Hey tomorrow evening.

Dronfield Town twice came from behind to beat ten-man Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 3-2 at Park Road. Mark Fereday, pictured, was the Dronfield hero with a hat-trick including two from the penalty spot

Worksop Town were convincing 5-2 winners over Ayleston Park at Sandy Lane, with Alec Denton netting a hat-trick.

Parkgate made it back-to back home wins in the space of four days beating NWC’S league side Daisy Hill 4-0.

Jassim Alali edged the Steelmen in front six minutes before the interval. Lebron Mbeka doubled the lead just before the hour mark. Daniel Harris then made the tie safe with the third on 77 minutes with Brad Kerr adding a fourth in time added on.

Maltby Main stretched thier unbeaten run to six games with a 4-2 victory over Cammell Laird at Muglet Lane.

Maltby had goalkeeper Jamie Bailey was sent-off for conceding a penalty that saw the Lairds pull it back to 3-2.

Rossington Main continued their good start by knocking out higher-level Cheadle Town 4-1. Cameron Johnson rounded the goalkeeper in stoppage time to complete his hat-trick.

There were just a handful of league games due to the FA Vase.

Swallownest enjoyed their second win of the week, beating bottom of the table Retford United 3-0 on their own patch.

Alex Nightingale gave Swallownest the lead on the stroke of half-time with Adam Daughtrey then Jamie Hopkins wrapping up the points inside the last 10 minutes.

Armthorpe Welfare continued their push up the table with a fourth win in five beating Brigg Town 2-1.

Gary Collier powered home a header to give Welfare the lead seconds before the interval then added a second with a sublime lob just before the hour. Brigg pulled one back five minutes from time but it proved no more than a consolation effort.

Staveley MW slipped to back to back defeats for the first time this season, losing out 2-1 at unbeaten Pickering Town.

Curtis Morley’s 78th minute effort looked to have salvaged a point after cancelling out the hosts’ first half goal only for the Pikers to grab the winner two minutes from time.

Fixtures, Tuesday: FA Vase First Qualifying Round: Barnton v Penistone Church.

FA Vase First Qualifying Round Replay: Abbey Hey v Hallam

Premier Division: Pickering Town v Handsworth Parramore.

Division One: Armthorpe Welfare v Rossington Main, Yorkshire Amateur v Retford United.

Wednesday, Premier Division: Worksop Town v Garforth Town.

Division One: AFC Emley v Knaresborough Town, Dronfield Town v Eccleshill United.