Late goal denies Stocksbridge; Sheffield FC make it 14 games unbeaten

Socksbridge Park Steels were denied a third win on the spin by a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against play-off rivals Chasetown at Bracken Moor.

But it was a last-gasp equaliser that ensured Sheffield FC stretched their unbeaten run to 14 games with a 1-1 draw at Belper.

Stocksbridge went ahead on 10 minutes when Liam McFayden turned in a Harrison Biggins corner at the far post.

Nat Crofts was denied a a second for Steels with his shot kept out by a brilliant save and Crofts should had made it 2-0 but blazed over.

With 10 minutes remaining Mitchell Piggon poked home the equaliser.

Sheffield had gone into the game at another of the play-off hopefuls Belper knowing three-points would lift them into a play-off spot.

But they trailed to a Phil Watt effort after just two minutes. The second half saw Sheffield come more into the game and got the goal they deserved in the last minute when Matt Roney, who was making his 450th appearance, whipped over a free-kick that substitute Ross Goodwin neatly tucked away.

Shaw Lane AFC came from a goal down at half time to beat Kidsgrove Athletic 2-1 with goals by Ryan Qualter and Alex Byren.

In the NCE League, Hallam took three precious points at Sandygate Road beating Division One promotion rivals Pontefract Collieries 1-0, the winner coming two minutes into the second half when Connor Chapell floated in a free-kick which was met by the head of Jake Currie.

Handsworth Parramore held off a late fightback to beat AFC Mansfield 2-1, scoring through Alex Rippon and Aaron Moxam.

Parkgate came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Garforth Town to move to within a point of safety with gols by Ashley Emmett, Tawanda Rupere and Kieran Hirst.

Worksop Town were beaten 3-0 at Clipstone, while Athersley Recreation and Armthorpe Welfare fought out goalless draws at Liversedge and Retford.

Dronfield Town lost 4-0 at Glasshoughton Welfare with Worsbrough Bridge Athletic also well beaten 5-0 at home against Campion.

AFC Emley are three points clear at the top of Division One after a rousing 9-2 win at Nostell MW, while Rossington Main eased their relegation fears with a 3-0 away success at Shirebrook Town.