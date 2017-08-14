Handsworth Parramore win derby clash with Parkgate it as they make it three wins on trot in new season

Handsworth Parramore maintained their 100% start to the season, winning 4-2 at Parkgate to make it three wins from three in league and cup.

It was a dress rehearsal for next weekend’s FA Cup clash between the two teams.

Jon Froggatt gave The Ambers a flying start in the first minute and Oscar Radford volleyed home the second on 12 minutes with his first goal for the club.

Aaron Moxam touched home a Froggatt header to put Handsworth 3-0 ahead just before the half hour.

Ambers put the tie out of reach in the first minute of the second half with a fine strike from Micky Harcourt.

Danny Harris gave Parkgate a glimmer of hope with a fine finish on 51 minutes. And Tamir Nasir made it 4-2 just after the hour.

Penistone Church, who had hit 10 goals in the previous two games, slipped to their first defeat of the season as Luke Walker’s header five minutes before the interval gave Athersley Recreation a 1-0 win .

Staveley MW had to settle for a 3-3 home draw against Albion Sports as the visitors netted twice in stoppage time.

In a hectic second half, Josh Barker put the Trojans ahead with Tyla Bell stretching the lead. Albion got one back through a Omar Habeeb penalty but Kurtis Morley restored the two-goal cushion.

But a Tom Ellis own-goal and a Daniel Facey saw the visitors snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.

Ryan Hindley got his first win as Worksop Town manager, 1-0 over Maltby Main at Sandy Lane. The Miners lost their high profile signing goalkeeper Paddy Kenny to injury in the opening 20 minutes on his debut for the club.

However, it was another debutant that saw Worksop take the spoils. Former Frickley Athletic and Garforth Town striker only signed for the club last week but quickly made an impact cutting inside to rifle home the only goal of th contest midway through the first half.

Swallownest will feel disappointed not to have made it two wins from two. The Division One new-boys were leading 2-0 at Brigg Town with goal from Jack Watts and Jamie Hopkins only for the host to hit back to grab a 2-2 draw through a late Cameron Hill double.

Dronfield Town twice came from behind to beat AFC Emley 3-2 at Stonelow Road. Goals by Jonny Bullivan and Lewis Dickinson were cancelled out by a Mark Fereday penalty and Christian Savage and Town grabbed the winner with a thunderbolt from Tom Fairweather.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic suffered a first defeat of the season, 3-1 at one of the early pacesetters Knaresborough Town despite Brad Kerr equalising just before the interval.

Jack Siddall’s early goal gave Retford United a 1-0 win over Grimsby Borough.

Rossington Main stretched their undefeated start to three games easing to a 4-0 home win against East Yorkshire Carnegie.

They scored through a Jason Stokes brace. Brad Billam and Cameron Johnson.

Tuesday fixtures - Premier Division: Garforth Town v Penistone Church.

Division One: East Yorkshire Carnegie v Dronfield Town, Hallam v Yorkshire Amateur, Rossington Main v Shirebrook Town, Selby Town v Retford United, Swallownest v Campion.

Wednesday - Premier Division: Albion Sports v Maltby Main, Athersley Recreation v Barton Town, Parkgate v Hall Road Rangers, Staveley MW v Harrogate RA, Worksop Town v Bridlington Town.

Division One: FC Bolsover v Armthorpe Welfare, Ollerton Town v Worsbrouh Bridge Athletic.