Hallam put FA Vase defeat behind them to win at Winterton

Have your say

Hallam bounced back from the disappointing FA Vase exit to beat Winterton Rangers 2-1 in their own backyard.

The Countrymen went a goal up in the first minute,Mitchell Dunne racing onto a long ball from Alex Brown to score, making the most of hesitancy between the keeper and a defender.

Hallam doubled the lead when James Reed whipped in a free-kick that bounced up of a defender with Brown reacting quickest to head in from close range.

Rangers got one back three minutes into the second half when Paul Grimes was left unattended to head in at the far post. Shortly afterwards Dave Darwent made a superb save from another header to prevent the home side levelling the scores.

The Countrymen though went close a third late on with Dunne and Danny State both denied by smart saves from the home keeper.

Hallam’s assistant manager Dean Bamforth said; “It was a good reaction to a poor result against Rossington.

Handsworth Parramore scored three late goals to pull off a great 4-2 victory at Harrogate RA.

Aaron Moxam swept the Ambers into a 52nd minute lead at a corner.but the home side scored twice in four minutes to lead 2-1 on 73 minutes.

Jonathan Froggatt nodded in from a Joe Thornton cross to level the scores with five minutes remaining. Pat Lindley then set up Froggatt to tuck home his second on 90 minutes with Thornton making the points safe with the fourth in time added on.

Penistone Church twice came from behind to pick up a good 2-2 draw against on-form Bridlington Town.

Kieran Ryan quickly cancelled out the Seasiders 13th minute opener, but the visitors looked to have won it when former Handsworth player Danny Buttle put Town in front again on his debut with a disputed penalty kick on 71 minutes.

However, substitute Andy Ring headed in a cross 11 minutes from time to give Penistone a richly deserved point.

Brad Kerr starred in Parkgate’s 4-0 win at Clipstone with a well taken hat-trick. Kerr gave the Steelmen a sixth minute lead before scoring twice in three minutes either side of the interval with Adam Clayton completing the scoring late on.

Maltby Main climbed up to third by beating Barton Town 3-1 at home where Alex Lill scored all three goals before the visitors grabbed a late consolation.

Worksop Town came from a goal down to beat Hemsworth MW 3-1 at Sandy Lane.

The visitors had led from the fourth minute but Micah Bishop curled in a beauty to level the scores on 67 minutes.

Jordan Turner pounced on a rebound to fire the Tigers in front on 75 minutes moments after coming off the bench. Alec Denton sealed the points from the penalty spot.

Staveley MW and Athersley Recreation battled out a 2-2 draw at Inkersall Road.

The Trojans twice came from behind with goals from Kurtis Morley (pen) and Callum Lytham after Lee Garside then Tom Copping had put the visitors in front.

Swallownest slipped to a fourth home defeat, 5-3 against Glasshoughton Welfare. The visitors had taken a 15th minute lead but Jamie Hopkins levelled things up on 20 minutes with Ashley Cooper making the most of a defensive slip to give Sallownest a 2-1 lead a minute later.

But Glasshoughton raced into a 5-2 lead midway through the second half before Brad Davies pulled one back in stoppage time.

Dronfield Town made it back to back league wins for the first time this season with a 2-0 win at Bolsover. Ryan Baxter nodded in a rebound off the bar to give Town a 13th minute lead with Anthony Holes rifling in the second.

Retford United came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brigg Town with goals from Lee Betts and Brad Kilner.

AFC Emley recovered from a two goal deficit at Campion to win 3-2, Luke Hill with two penalties and a Josh Ingham free-kick turning the game on its head.

Rossington Main fought out a goalless draw with leaders and unbeaten Knaresborough Town, while Armthorpe Welfare slipped to a harsh 2-0 defeat at Grimsby Borough.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic were beaten 3-1 at home by fellow strugglers Nostell MW after own-goal had given the Briggers a 29th minute lead.

Tuesday fixtures - Premier Division: AFC Mansfield v Maltby Main, Handsworth Parramore v Barton Town, Liversedge v Athersley Recreation..

Division One: Hallam v Worsbrough Bridge Athletic

Wednesday - Premier Division: Parkgate v Albion Sports, Penistone Church v Hall Road Rangers, Worksop Town v Pickering Town.

Division One: Dronfield Town v Grimsby Borough, Eccleshill United v AFC Emley.