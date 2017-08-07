Hallam, Penistine Church and Handsworth win on the FA Cup trail

Have your say

There was a mixed bag of fortunes for the local teams as the new 2017/18 season kicked off with the FA Cup extra-preliminary round.

Penistone Church edged a seven goal thriller at Charnock Ridgeway coming out 4-3 winners.

The home side had stormed into a two-goal lead on 34 minutes but three quick goals before the break from Jordan Coduru on his debut and a Jordan Barnett double turned the tie on its head.

Charnock hit back to level midway through the second half but Scott Whittington hit the winner 14 minutes from time.

Hallam put out Bootle, a division above them in the West Counties Premier Division, 3-0 at home.

Tom Roebuck’s close range header put them in front just before half-time and just after it Sam Fewkes cross deceived the visitors keeper ending up in the net.

Substitute Josh Gibson’s unstoppable shot sealed things in the 83rd minute.

Handsworth eased to a 5-0 win at another NWC Premier Division side Widnes.

They won through an Aaron Moxam brace, John Hill’s header, a neat finish by Joe Thornton and a thumping 25-yard strike by Danny Buttle.

Parkgate overcame a third NWC Premier side Barnton 4-2 at Green Lane.

Goals by Carl Woodhead, Kieran Hirst and Chris Howard had them 3-1 up at half-time with Charlie Stewart adding the fourth.

Staveley MW came from a goal down to beat Midland League side Loughborough University 2-1 at home.

The visitors led through a Alex Dinsmore penalty on 33 minutes but were reduced to ten-men just before the break. The Trojans took advantage with a Tyla Bell equaliser then after Loughborough had been reduced to nine-men Kurtis Morley hit the decisive goal deep into stoppage time.

Will Ramsey hit a brilliant equaliser on his debut to earn Armthorpe Welfare a 1-1 and a replay at Liversedge on Tuesday. The visitors had led through Tom Foggarty but i Armthorpe deservedly equalised on 65 minutes when Ramsey latched onto a high ball to hit a stunning 30-yard volley.

Retford United had to settle for a replay after Quorn hit a late equaliser at Cannon Park to earn a 1-1 draw cancelling out a Luke Francis first half effort.

It was a disappointing start for new Worksop Town boss Ryan Hindley as his side went out 2-1 at home to Hinkley.

The visitors went ahead on through Shaun Williams superb 25-yard volley, Liam Greenfield brought the Tigers level early in the second half with a low 20-yard drive. But Isaac Cooper slotted home he winner.

Maltby Main went out 4-1 at Cammell Laird where Sam Forster hit the Miners consolation effort, while Athersley Recreation were well beaten 5-0 at home by West Didsbury & Chorlton.

AFC Emley endured a miserable afternoon losing 3-0 at home against Burscough and finished with 10-men after having Mikey Starkey sent off for a second yellow.

In NCE Division One, league new-boys Swallownest got off to the best possible start as second half goals from Bradley Davies and Alex Nightingale earned an opening day 2-0 victory against Winterton Rangers.

Dronfield Town went down 4-1 at Ollerton Town where Jamie Willis scored their than a consolation.

Jason Stokes hit a second half equaliser as Rossington Main opened with a 1-1 home draw against Campion.