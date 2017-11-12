Evo-Stik League: Debutant Jones shines as Club claim deserved win over Town

Sheffield FC came from behind to overcome play-off hopefuls Newcastle Town 4-3 at the Coach & Horses ground.

Club handed a debut to goalkeeper Louis Jones who has been signed on a month’s youth loan from Doncaster Rovers.

After a cagey opening the first chance fell to Newcastle but Matt Thomas’ effort from the edge of the box was comfortable dealt with by Jones.

Club soon began to get on top, with Adam Chapman and Andy Gascoigne going close before Alex Brown sent a low drive across the face of goal. However, it was Newcastle that edged in front on 40 minutes through Aaron Bott’s good finish.

The visitors’ joy was short lived as Sheffield hit back to deservedly level on the stroke of half-time, Tyler Williams cutting inside to send a left foot shot into the top corner.

Grant Ryan had the chance to put Sheffield in front in the second half after being played in by Gascoigne but failed to test the visiting ‘keeper. However, Grant made amends on 61 minutes when he headed home a Ben Algar cross to put Club 2-1 up.

Back came Newcastle to level the scores seven minutes later through Sam Smith, but Williams put Club back ahead with a firm low shot.

Substitute James Gregory made the points safe with the fourth on 82 minutes, with a good run and finish, and the visitors set up a nervy finish when Bott scored his second in injury time - but it came too late to deny Sheffield a richly deserved three points.

Injury-ravaged Stocksbridge Park Steels slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at bottom club Romulus, as Steels once again slipped up against a struggling side.

Drew Alton gave the hosts a boost by firing them into an early lead but Stocksbridge hit back to equaliser when Joe Lumsden got between two defenders to score with a well placed header.

The home side had the lead once more on the stroke of half time with a powerful header from Cameron Lee. Romulus stretched their advantage on 79 minutes through former Walsall player Harry Harris, which proved to be the winner.

Lumsden grabbed his second late on but it came too late for Steels to rescue a point.

Frickley Athletic climbed up to fourth after beating Corby Town 3-0 at Westfield Lane, goals from Danny Frost and a double from Jacob Hazel.

In the Premier Division, Shaw Lane were held to a goalless draw at next-to-bottom Halesowen Town, while Matlock Town were beaten 3-0 at home lowly Nantwich Town.

Buxton shared the spoils from a 3-3 draw against play-off rivals Farsley Celtic at the Silverlands. The hosts led three times through Liam Hardy (2) and Anthony Wilson.

Wilson’s goal on 80 minutes looked like the winner - only for the visitors to level in time added on.