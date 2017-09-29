Doncaster Rovers Belles: Boss Emma Coates to leave for England job

Doncaster Rovers Belles are on the hunt for a new manager after current boss Emma Coates agreed to take up a role in the England set up.

Coates will depart the Keepmoat at the end of October to become a women’s national specialist coach, working with the U18 to U20 sides.

It represents a remarkable rise for the 26-year-old who first joined the Belles as a coach in 2014 before being appointed head coach in June 2016.

A club statement read: “Emma is one of many coaches who has worked through the club’s female coaching mentoring scheme and we are proud of her and the club’s achievements in reaching this stage.

“Our aim is to set a foundation and platform for female coaches to develop and manage at the highest level of the game.

“The club would like to wish Emma all the best in her new role and won’t stand in the way of her ambition to coach at the very top.”

Coates will take charge of her final game on October 29 against Aston Villa, after which the Belles will appoint an interim manager as they search for a new permanent boss.

With Coates at the helm the Belles will welcome Millwall Lionesses to the Keepmoat on Sunday.

In an excellent start to the season, Coates’ side triumphed 4-1 against London Bees last weekend including a brace from Rebecca Rayner.

Millwall were also comfortable winners, beating Watford Ladies 3-1.