Non-League Football: Club get off the mark for season after coming from behind to beat Rugby

Sheffield FC picked up their first league win of the season to move off the bottom of Division One South after coming from 2-0 down to beat Rugby Town 4-2 at the Coach & Horse Ground.

However, it was a sorry tale for Stocksbridge Park Steels as they squandered a hatful of chances to wrap up the points at Basford United, then conceded twice in the dying minutes to lose 3-2.

It looked like it was going to be another one of those days for James Colliver’s side when they conceded two goals inside the opening 30 minutes after making the brighter start. But an Alec Denton goal just before half-time sparked a second half fightback that saw Sheffield score three times without reply.

After falling behind, Denton scrambled home from a corner to make it 2-1 and they drew level when Ben Partridge arrowed a shot into the corner of the net.

They edged in front on 70 minutes when Andy Ofosu headed in Matt Roney’s pinpoint cross, and they wrapped up the fourth in stoppage time with Partridge scoring his second.

Stocksbridge were looking to stretch their unbeaten run to four games at Basford United and they looked like doing so until a calamitous last few minutes.

On-loan striker Kuda Muskwe netted twice for Steels.

In the Premier Division Frickley Athletic remain anchored to the bottom without a point from seven games after a 4-0 defeat at Hednesford Town.

Fixtures, today: The Integro Doodson Cup Preliminary Round: Brighouse Town v Shaw Lane AFC

Tuesday:Premier Division: Frickley Athletic v Workington.