Millie and the England lioness show the way

Killamarsh-born Millie Bright celebrates with England team mates after the final whistle of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 quarter final match at the Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer.

The former Doncaster Belles defender and her mates had beaten France 1-0.

Manager Mark Sampson has dismissed the theory that his side are favourites to win a maiden major title after reaching Thursday’s semi final, when they play hosts Holland.

“This tournament has shown that the favourites haven’t gone the way they had hoped so we need to be fully prepared for this semi-final” said Sampson.

“There are only four teams left and any team here has earned the right to be there. We will do our best and try and get through to the final.”