Last-minute heartbreak for Sheffield FC

Sheffield FC and Stocksbridge Park Steels had mixed fortunes ahead of this afternoons local derby at Bracken Moor (3pm).

Sheffield are still looking for their first point of the season following a heartbreaking 1-0 home defeat against leaders Witton Albion.

Stocksbridge though are off the mark after coming from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Bedworth United where Kudakwashe Muskwe marked his debut by scoring both goals.

Club looked to have done enough to earn a point after a brave second half defensive display when Albion were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time. Wes Benjamin was caught by Reece Treasurer in the area leaving Prince Haywood to convert the resultant spot kick.

Stocksbridge looked to be heading for a fourth straight defeat in league and cup when they trailed 2-0 at Bedworth at half-time to goals by Justin Marsden and Dan Creaney.

Whatever was said in the Steels dressing room during the interval certainly had an effect as Stocksbridge came out on the front foot with Joe Lumsden rounding the keeper only to see his effort cleared off the line.

Steels were back in the game in 51 minutes. A ball over the top sent Muskwe, who is on -loan from Rothertham United, away with the striker finishing well from 18-yards.

It was all square with 22 minutes remaining with Muskwe turning smartly inside the box to find the bottom corner before the young forward was close to giving Stocksbridge the lead late on with a header just over.

Fixtures

Today -

Premier Division: Mickleover Sports v Buxton, Whitby Town v Frickley Athletic.

Division One South: Shaw Lane AFC v Northwich Victoria, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Sheffield FC.