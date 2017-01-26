Johnny Nelson to present cup to winner of Sheffield Street League football tourney

A sports charity which helps 16-24-year-olds find their way into employment, education or training, stages its quarterly football tournament in Sheffield tomorrow (Friday, January 27).

The Street League and Partners Champions Cup is organised by the Sheffield branch of the national sports for employment charity and will be played from 3 pm-5 pm up at the U-Mix Centre, Asline Road, S2 4UJ today.

Ex WBO Cruiserweight World Boxing Champion and current Sky Sports boxing pundit and presenter Johnny Nelson will present the trophy to the winners of the tournament.

Others backing the event include Sheffield International Venues, Sheffield Futures Community Youth Team, Plusnet, Sheffield Foyer, Learn Direct and Sheffield College.

Street League is the leading national sports for employment charity in the UK.

People join the Street League Football programme to gain access to qualifications in areas such as employability, Maths and English as well as receiving support in the areas of CVs, application forms, mock interviews and personal skills.

There is also the opportunity for young people to link with a number of organisations that Street League work in partnership with through work placements and work opportunities.

Street League believes in the power of football to change lives and this forms a big part of the Street League programme as they play football on a daily basis and take part in regular fixtures as well as entering competitions and tournaments.

* For more information about Street League please contact Graeme Severn on 07584706889 or email graeme.severn@streetleague.co.uk.