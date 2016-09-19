Handsworth Parramore just two wins away from FA CUp first round

Handsworth Parramore booked their place in the FA Cup third round qualifying after taking a second Evo-Stik League scalp, dumping out Division One North strugglers Burscough 2-0 at Sandy Lane.

Having beaten Stocksbridge Park Steels 4-1 at home then beaten Squires Gate 5-2 away in the previous rounds, Mick Godber’s side are now just two games away from the first round proper and a possible dream tie against a league side.

Handsworth are already in uncharted territory having never come this far before in the competition.

The Ambers had already gone close through a Simon Harrsion free-kick and Tom Dugdale whose effort was agonisingly wide at the far at the far post then Jon Froggatt’s diving header before taking a deserved lead four minutes before the break. Dugdale’s pin point corner finding the head of Micky Harcourt to nod home his second goal for the club.

Kieran Wells had a shot well saved at the start of the second half before the visitors built up a head of steam that saw Archie Sneath having to make a couple of smart saves to keep the lead intact.

Handsworth though were close to grabbing the all important second on 77 minutes as Gareth Griffths with a close range strike was brilliantly saved by the Burscough keeper.

With the visitors committed to pushing forward the Ambers attacked to grab the second in the first minute of stoppage time that finished with substitute Danny Buttle finding the far corner from a Wells pass.

Staveley MW picked up their first home win of the season in the Premier Division, beating bottom of the table Armthorpe Welfare 2-1.

The Trojans went in front on 36 minutes when

Jamie Coulson gave them the lead but Michael Collins’ fine 18-yard strike that went in off the bar levelled things.

Staveley hit the winner eight minutes from time, Steve Carty steeringhome a low cross.

Parkgate were well beaten 5-0 at home by Retford United with Steve Adams side kept off the bottom by virtue of goal-difference only.

Maltby Main were also well beaten 4-0 away at leaders Cleethorpes Town as the hosts stretched their unbeaten start to nine games.

It was another late goal that consigned Worksop Town to a second 3-2 defeat on the road in five days as Mark Shaw’s side lost out to high-riding Liversedge.

Tigers new signing Charlie Dawes had given them the lead with a 25-yard strike after seven minutes but Liversedge ehit back to lead 2-1. Henry Sibenge’s superbly struck free-kick restored parity in the 89th minutebut deep into stoppage time Cody Cromack’s deflected long range effort beat Tigers.

Hallam were knocked off top spot in Division One after Knaresborough Town scored twice in injury time to snatch a 4-3 victory.

Hallam’s goals came from a Jed Phillips header,Conor Chappell and debutant Christian Savage.

Hallam played the second half without goalkeeper Dave Darwent, who went off injured leaving defender Max Pemberton to take over in goal.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic were well beaten 5-1 at home by Winterton Rangers despite Josh Wright giving the Briggers a 15th minute lead from the penalty spot.

Second half goals from Lewis Dickinson, Danny Howes and Daniel Joynes two minutes from time saw Penistone Church triumph 3-0 at Dronfield Town to go third in the table.

AFC Emley sealed a third win on the spin with a 3-1 victory at Hall Road Rangers.

The games was won with a three goal blitz in seven minutes at the start of the second period as Liam Schofield broke the deadlock on 48 minutes with Ashley Flynn quickly adding a second before Jordan Townsend grabbed a third on 55 minutes and although Rangers pulled one back it was no more than a consolation effort.

Jake Vernon scored twice added to a Micky Davies effort as Rossington Main beat Eccleshill United 3-0 at home.

Midweek fixtures

Tuesday

League Cup Third Round: Garforth Town v Handsworth Parramore.

Premier Division: Harrogate RA v Worksop Town

Division One: Dronfield Town v Knaresborough Town, Rossington Main v Campion.

Wednesday

Premier Division: Parkgate v Cleethorpes Town, Staveley MW v Retford United.

Division One: AFC Emley v Hallam, Brigg Town v Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, Penistone Church v Winterton Rangers.