Handsworth Parramore in fine FA Cup win

Sheffield FC crashed out of the FA Cup beaten 3-0 at home by an impressive Farsley Celtic, who have yet to concede a goal this season after six outings.

However, it was better news for Handsworth Parramore as Mick Godber’s men came from behind to beat Squires Gate 5-2 thus reaching the second round qualifying for the first time.

It was always going to be a tall order for injury ravaged Sheffield against a Farsley side that had started the season so well in Division One North.

And so it proved as the visitors dominated the early exchanges with with Chris Butt having to making two good saves from the dangerous James Walshaw.

However, Walshaw got his reward in the 18th minute tucking the ball under Butt after a perfectly weighted pass through the club defence.

Sheffield did well to stay in the tie at the interval but there was no way back once Farsley added a second five minutes after the break with Walshaw getting his second from the penalty spot after substitute Stuart Ludlam’s clumsy challenge in the area.

Farsley made the tie safe seven minutes from time as the visitors sprung the offside trap and when the ball was squared to Lewis Nightingale he was left with a simple job of tapping in from the edge of the six yard box.

Handsworth overcame the shock of Ben Seear’s 25th minute header giving the North West Counties Premier Division side the lead to run out comfortable winners in the end.

The Ambers case as helped when the Blackpool side were reduced to 10-men on 33 minutes following an elbow on striker Kieran Wells. Within two minutes Handsworth had restored parity with Danny Holland knocking home after Ben Starosta and Wells had combined to open up the home defence.

Inside the first minute of the second half and Handsworth had turned the tie on its head as Holland pounced on a mix up in the home defence to put the visitors 2-1 up.

The hosts got themselves back level in the 56th minute through a Rik Stear penalty given for a push by Starosta.

Handsworth finally made their numerical advantage count in the last 10 minutes, running in three goals. Gareth Griffith restored the Ambers lead on 84 minutes heading in from a free-kick to the back post.

Three minutes later Wells headed in from a Conor Higginson corner before Jon Froggatt tapped in to put the icing on the cake with the fifth in time added on.

Frickley Athletic, who had just appointed Lee Morris as their new manager, went out 3-1 at Blyth Spartons where Nathan Curtis grabbed the Blues consolation effort. Buxton suffered a surprise ext losing 3-0 at Division One side Witton Albion. But Matlock Town progressed beating Heanor Town 5-2 with goals from Marc Newsham (2), Marcus Dinanga and Nic Degirolamo.

Stocksbridge Park Steels made it seven points from the last nine to climb to ninth in Division One South beating Newcastle Town 3-1 in their own backyard.

Steels went in front on 17 minutes when Kuda Muskwe headed in a Ashley Burbeary free-kick at the near post.

Muskwe was unlucky not to double the lead with an effort that smacked against the crossbar, while just before the break skipper Liam McFayden came to his sides rescue clearing off the line at a corner to prevent a Newcastle equaliser.

Muskwe grabbed his and Stocksbridge second on 54 minutes with a piece of clinical finishing. Newcastle pulled one back almost immediately when Joe Lovatt convert a cross into the box. Steels though responded just as quickly to restore the two-goal cushion on 58 minutes as the visitors broke down the left where Joe Lumsden tucked his shot under the keeper on the angle.

A late goal saw Shaw Lane AFC held to a 1-1 draw at Market Drayton Town. Ben Algar had given the Ducks the lead on the hour but they were pegged back when Jacob Lovatt struck a minute from time.

Fixtures

Today

The Integro Doodson Cup Preliminary Round: Brighouse Town v Shaw Lane AFC

Tuesday

Premier Division: Frickley Athletic v Workington.