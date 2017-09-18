Handsworth Parramore earn FA Cup replay at FC United of Manchester but Penistone Church go out

Handsworth Parramore forced a replay tomorrow with a late equaliser at National North League side FC United in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

But it was the end of the road for battling Penistone Church as they went out with the heads held high following a 3-0 defeat at another Conference North side Harrogate Town.

Handsworth and FC United, picturedhad the ball in the net in the first half but both were ruled out for offside.

However, the visitors edged in front on 34 minutes after the award of soft penalty. United’s Craig Lindfield went down easily under a challenge from Stuart Ludlam and Steve Irwin convert.

United hit the bar but while it remained 1-0 Handsworth were always in the game and their chance came in the 89th minute. The visitors were caught in possession just outside the area and when the ball was played through to Pat Lindley on the left side of the box , the Ambers man calmly placed a low shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

Penistone held out until the 57th minute against Harrogate. But once the hosts had gone in front it was always going to be a tough road back and the home side made the tie safe with two quick-fire goals inside the last 20 minutes.

In the NCE League, it finished honours even in the derby between Swallownest and Hallam.

The home side edged in front seven minutes before the break with a stunning 25-yard effort from Alex Nightingale that flew into the top corner.

Veteran Hallam keeper Dave Darwent pulled off a string of fine saves before Hallam grabbed an equaliser midway through the second period. Mitch Dunne pulled the ball back for Tom Roebuck to rifle home a low shot.

Worksop Town snatched a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 at Staveley MW.

However, the big talking point was debutant Jamie Jepsons superbly executed chip over the Trojan’s Matty Leese counting for nothing after the match official failed to spot the ball had crossed the line by some distance.

Manager Ryan Hindley took it on the chin saying: “Well, they get them wrong at World Cups so the likelihood is they aren’t going to get them all right at this leve. It happens sometimes.”

Staveley had taken a 56th minute lead when the ball fell to Ash Rawson to smash a shot past the Tigers keeper Jason Alexander. Worksop grabbed a deserved share of the spoils in the 90th minute as Alex Denton flicked a long ball for Kyle Jordan to volley past Leese for the leveller.

A goal deep into stoppage time saw Maltby Main snatch a last-gasp 2-1 victory against last season’s Division One champions Hall Road Rangers at Muglet Lane.

The Miners deservedly went ahead on 51 minutes, Cameron Rigby getting in a peach of a cross that was met by the head of the diving Steve McDonnell.

After Rangers had hit the woodwork they drew level on 75 minutes through a Chris Spinks penalty awarded for a trip.

Just when it looked like ending in a stalemate a ball into the box found Dean Smith free in space to head home a dramatic winner in the third minute of time added on..

Athersley Recreation won 3-0 at Clipstone to end a run of three defeats. Steve Bennett’s first have brace put Rec in control before McCauley Shillito hit the third five minutes from time

Parkgate’s hopes of a third win on the spin were dashed as the Steelmen were well beaten 5-0 at the Premier Division leaders Pontefract Collieries..

Rossington Main continued their fine start with a 1-0 victory against Dronfield Town. Declan Howe’s 10th-minute strike proving sufficient as Rossington made it just one defeat in eleven.

Armthorpe Welfare triumphed 1-0 at Shirebrook ton to make it five wins in the last seven, Liam Radford going clear to score on 15 minutes

Managerless Retford United ended a run of seven defeats by beating Ollerton Town 4-3.

The visitors had taken a second minute lead but a Nathan Joynes penalty on 28 minutes awarded for handball started the fightback. Two goals in as many minutes just before half time from Lee Betts and Gragjan Klimzack had Retford 3-1 ahead. Klimczak, with his second six minutes into the second half, extended the lead and although Ollerton pulled two back the home side held on for a much needed victory.

AFC Emley went down 2-1 at home to Grimsby Town after Lewis Dickinson’s late header had raised hopes of rescuing a point.

* Tuesday fixtures - FA Cup second qualifying round replay: FC United of Manchester v Handsworth Parramore

Premier Division: Liversedge v Worksop Town.

Division One: Glasshoughton Welfare v Armthorpe Welfare, Retford United v Winterton Rangers, Rossington Main v Brigg Town.

Wednesday - Premier Division: Harrogate RA v Parkgate, Penistone Church v Thackley.

Division One: Nostell MW v AFC Emley, Worsbrough BA v Swallownest.