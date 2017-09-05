Handsworth Parramore and Penistone Church bounce back for great FA Cup wins

Handsworth Parramore and Penistone Church both came from behind to see off Evo Stik opponents to reach today’s second round qualifying draw.

Handsworth pulled off a superb 2-1 win at Division One North side Skelmerdale United. They trailed to a 21st-minute Phil Mooney effort, but were behind for just seven minutes. A cross from the A right was only half cleared and Simon Harrison on the edge of the box, he twisted and turned before sending a firm low drive from just outside the area inside the keeper’s right hand post.

The winner arrived on 69 minutes, Aaron Moxam looping a shot over the keeper from a John Hills cross.

Penistone grabbed a last- minute winner to dump out Premier Division Whitby Town 3-2 despite playing for 80 minutes with 10-men.

Church skipper Danny Howe was sent off for a rash challenge shortly after Luke Bythway had given Whitby a sixth minute lead.

Penistone’s Tom Brennan headed in the equaliser on 23 minutes only to put the ball in the wrong net three minutes later.

It was all square on the stroke of half-time as veteran defender Brett Lovell headed home.

Whitby were still favourites against ten-men but Penistone were rewarded for a brave performance in stoppage time. The visitors keeper made a hash of a corner kick and sub Andy Ring to gleefully nodded in the winner.

Frickley went out 3-2 at Buxton to a late penalty after twice leading through a Jacob Hazel brace.

Two goals from Chib Chilaka and another from David Norris saw Shaw Lane progress 3-1 at home against Radcliffe Borough.

Matlock Town went out 3-2 at Haughmond to a goal in stoppage time after Luis Rose and Adam Yates efforts had seen the Gladiators come back from being two goals down.