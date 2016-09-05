Hallam shrug off double injury blow to go top of table

Hallam are top of Division One on goal difference after a late goal secured a 3-2 victory at league newcomers Campion.

Hallam trailed to a Steve Holingworth goal and suffered a further blow when last season’s top scorer Michael Blythen went off with an ankle injury just past the half hour mark.

teve Brammer equalised in first half stoppage time after Jake Currie’s shot had been saved. Sub Matty Ord put them in front in the second half smashing the ball home into the area.

The Countrymen lost a second striker with Currie forced off with a shoulder injury before Campion levelled through a Scott Eastwood penalty eight minutes from time.

But Hallam showed great determination and with two minutes remaining Jack Hargreaves showed great composure to score from Ord’s pull-back.

The biggest crowd in the Premier Division of almost 600 saw Worksop Town beaten 3-0 by neighbours Retford United. It was Tigers’ first league defeatand first win after four straight defeats for Retford. Jake Park scored the first from 20-yards, Daniel Murray headed the second on 72 minutes and seven minutes from time Nial Sultan completed Worksop’s miserable afternoon.

Maltby Main were held to a goalless draw at Clipstone, while Parkgate slipped to a fourth straight league defeat after goals from Dan Boulton on seven minutes then Martin Pemberton’s close range effort six minutes after the break gave Bottesford Town a 2-0 win at Green Lane.

Staveley MW led Athersley Recreation 2-0 at half time through Tom Ellis and Leigh Hutchinson but Tom Almond pulled one back and Brad Johnston’s cross in the last minute made it 2-2 and send Athersley up to third.

Armthorpe Welfare, who are set appointment a new manager next week, slumped 4-1 at to Rainworth MW in a game that saw five penalties. Aaron Moxam netted all four for Rainworth including three from the penalty spot.

Armthorpe’s consolation came from a Craig Morley penalty.

Lee Garside scored the fastest goal of the day as Worsbrough Bridge Athletic won 2-1 at Selby Town. Garside struck after just 18 seconds with Connor Rollinson hitting a brilliant second on the hour from 35-yards to put the Briggers 2-0. Chris Jackson tapped in a reply 10 minutes from.

Dronfield Town kept up their good run with a third successive victory, coming from behind to beat Eccleshill United 3-2. Liam Bryan scored a hat-trick.

Rossington Main were held 1-1 at home tp Westella & Willerby. Matt Fyvie’s 17th minute own goal looked like it would prove decisive until the visitors equalised 15 minutes from time.

Midweek fixtures

Tuesday

Premier Division: Pickering Town v Armthorpe Welfare, Rainworth MW v Handsworth Parramore, Thackley v Parkgate.

Division One: Glasshoughton Welfare v Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, Hallam v Yorkshire Amateur.

Wednesday

Premier Division: AFC Mansfield v Athersley Recreation, Worksop Town v Bottesford Town.

Division One: AFC Emley v Dronfield Town, Ollerton Town v Rossington Main, Penistone Church v Brigg Town.