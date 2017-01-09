FA Women’s Cup: Doncaster Rovers Belles drawn against Watford

Doncaster Rovers Belles have been drawn at home to Watford in the third round of the SSE FA Women’s Cup.

It is one of two all-FAWSL2 ties, with London Bees travelling to Millwall.

Watford finished bottom of last season’s second tier, while Belles were relegated from the top flight.

Ties will take place on Sunday, February 5.

This year the FAWSL will start in the autumn to run alongside the traditional football calendar.

To bridge the gap there will be a one-off competition, The FAWSL Spring Series, which will be played from February to May.

Third round draw: Blackburn Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic v Sheffield FC, Aston Villa v Cambridge United, Millwall Lionesses v London Bees, Leicester City v Liverpool Marshall Feds, Keynsham Town v Durham, Coventry United v Oxford United, West Bromwich Albion v Lewes, Doncaster Rovers Belles v Watford, Derby County v Nottingham Forest, Brighouse Town v Everton, AFC Wimbledon v Brighton & Hove Albion.