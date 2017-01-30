FA Cup draw: Sutton to play Arsenal at home but fellow giant-killers Lincoln away to Burnley

Sutton United, the FA Cup conquerors of Leeds United, have landed a plum home draw against Premier League Arsenal in the fifth round.

But fellow giant-killers Lincoln City have not been so lucky. The team which knocked out Championship promotion favourites Brighton have to travel to Premier League Burnley.

Both Manchester clubs are away to Championship sides, City at Huddersfield Town and United at Blackburn Rovers.

* Full draw (to be played between Friday and Monday, February 17-20): Burnley v Lincoln City, Fulham v Tottenham, Blackburn v Manchester United, Sutton United v Arsenal, Middlesbrough v Oxford, Wolves v Chelsea, Huddersfield v Manchester City, Millwall v Derby or Leicester City.