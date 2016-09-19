England Women to play France at Keepmoat Stadium

The Keepmoat Stadium will host an international friendly between England Women and France next month.

The Lionesses will start their preparations for Euro 2017 in Doncaster against France on Friday 21 October (8pm).

England sealed qualification for next summer’s tournament, which will take place in Netherlands, with a 7-0 win over Serbia in June.

They will finish their qualification campaign against Belgium in Leuven tomorrow (6pm BST KO) where a draw will see them top Group 7.

England head coach Mark Sampson said: “We want to focus on playing European opposition between now and next summer’s Euros. There are some excellent nations who will be at the tournament and the more experience we can have playing them the better prepared we’ll be.

“We’re pleased that France have agreed to come over and play us. We haven’t beaten them for a long time so we’re looking to change that.

“They’re the third best team in the world so it is a great test for us and if we’re going to do well at the Euros, we’ll have to beat teams like France on the way.

“Although it’s a friendly, we’ll be approaching this game in a very competitive way as part of our tournament preparations.

“We’re looking forward to playing at Doncaster,” he added.

“The club has such a big women’s football history and the Keepmoat is a great stadium so it will hopefully make for a great game.”

Gavin Baldwin, chief executive of Club Doncaster, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark Sampson and the England Women’s team to the Keepmoat Stadium as they take on France in what should be a fantastic game.

“Our area has a long association with the women’s game, with the Belles side one of the most iconic names since their formation in 1969. I am delighted that we can build on that by hosting this game and hope we get a good crowd to support the Lionesses.”

Tickets for the game go on sale tomorrow at midday priced £7.50 for adults and £3.50 for concessions.

A family ticket (two adults and two children) is available at £15.

Tickets can be bought via www.TheFA.com/Tickets.