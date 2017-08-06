WATCH: Doncaster Rovers draw a blank on opening day - Rovers 0 Gillingham 0 Match Highlights

Doncaster Rovers made a frustrating return to League One after being held to a scoreless draw at home to Gillingham.

Rovers had chances to break the deadlock through Matty Blair, Liam Mandeville and Ben Whiteman but couldn't find a way past the Gills.

Boss Darren Ferguson said afterwards: "For the majority of it I was very pleased with the performance. We played some very good stuff, some very good football.

"What we had worked on all week with the shape of Gillingham, the lads did the majority of it really well. It's two points dropped."