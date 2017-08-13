WATCH: Deadly Doncaster Rovers destroy Blackburn with a stunning second half showing - Match Highlights

It will have been a game that brought about trepidation beforehand but Doncaster Rovers showed that they can be a League One force to be reckoned with this season as they battered Blackburn Rovers in the second half at Ewood Park.

Blackburn are seen as the big favourites to gain promotion back to the Championship but they were batted away by Darren Ferguson's men who soared into a 3-0 lead after goals from John Marquis, James Coppinger and Alfie May.

Dominic Samuel scored a late consolation for Blackburn but it in no way took the shine off the victory.

Ferguson said afterwards: "(Blackburn) came up against a team today that they knew could cause them problems. Especially once the first goal went in and we started to hit them on the counterattack. I thought we deserved the victory, we really did. Our performance was a mature one and it was a solid one."