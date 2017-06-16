VIDEO: Doncaster Rovers net Chelsea striker Alex Kiwomya on three-year deal

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Alex Kiwomya.

The 21-year-old, born and raised in Sheffield, has penned a three-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium. Rovers have not said whether they paid the Blues a transfer fee.

Kiwomya, a former junior athletics champion in the 100m who clocked 10.98 seconds as a 14-year-old, is the quick striker that boss Darren Ferguson has been keen to add to his squad for some time.

He is the son of ex-professional footballer Andy Kiwomya and the nephew of former Arsenal and Ipswich Town striker Chris Kiwomya.

Kiwomya played against Rovers twice last season on loan at Crewe where he scored seven goals in 39 appearances. The former England Under 19 international has also spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town and Barnsley.

Kiwomya said: “It’s going to be a good experience. I’ve had good words with the gaffer so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I know they [Rovers] came in for me last season a couple of times but I was at Crewe. Papers had been done so obviously I couldn’t come. I know they’ve had an eye on me for a while.

“I had a meeting with the gaffer before I came and he showed me where he sees me in the club and the philosophy he has. I’m looking forward to getting into it.”

On leaving Chelsea, he added: “It’s always a hard decision. I’ve been there since I was 14 and they’ve shown me so much.

“But I think it was my time to move on and show people what I can do on a permanent deal.

“The gaffer seems like he really wants to take the club places. He’s done that this season and hopefully we can do that again.”