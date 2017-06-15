Tommy Rowe backs Doncaster Rovers youngsters to make step up

Tommy Rowe reckons a few of Doncaster Rovers’ next generation can play their part in League One next season.

The experienced midfielder has been impressed with the talent coming through at the Keepmoat Stadium and says ‘three or four’ youngsters could be ready to make the step up.

Teenage full back Tyler Walker signed a six-month deal this week, while boss Darren Ferguson has very high hopes for young forward Will Longbottom.

Centre back Reece Fielding also made his senior debut last season.

They are all trying to emulate Liam Mandeville, who enjoyed a breakthrough season last term.

Looking ahead to next season, Rowe told The Star: “I think we have to improve a lot and I think that was the message from the start of last season. We try and improve every day.

“In general we want competition for places. We want players pushing each other and we want the young players to step up.

“I think we’ve got some very, very good young players at the club, who we’ve not seen enough of yet.

“A lot of the senior lads played a lot of games - Copps was brilliant, Butts, myself and Matty Blair played a lot of games - which has meant some of the young lads haven’t really had their chance yet.

“I’ve seen them in training and they can play football very well. I won’t mention any names because it’d put a lot pressure on them.

“But hopefully the young boys get the nod next year and do what Liam Mandeville did this season.

“Obviously Liam had his setbacks with injury but hopefully three or four more [youngsters] are going to kick on.”