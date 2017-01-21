‘Thanks for your help’ - Gavin Strachan grateful to Doncaster Rovers fans for helping build Fortress Keepmoat

Gavin Strachan has sent out a message of thanks to Doncaster Rovers’ fans.

The assistant boss says supporters have played their part in turning the Keepmoat Stadium into a fortress.

And ahead of today’s home clash with Crewe - when Rovers hope to extend an unbeaten run of 16 league games on home soil - Strachan expressed his gratitude.

“During the first six months of being here it was something that we spoke about that we felt needed addressing,” he said.

“All credit to the players, in particular, and the mentality of how they’ve gone about their business at home.

“And I have to say the fans have been a huge help on that - at home and away.

“They were fantastic at Barnet last weekend and I remember the day at Morecambe, they were superb there.

“And here too, although there’s maybe a few more empty seats than what we would like, the atmosphere at some of the home games has been excellent, so credit goes to the fans as well.”

Rovers appear to be reaping the rewards of keeping faith with Ferguson despite last season’s relegation - and the patience of the fans is also appreciated by Strachan.

“The manager’s ethos is a high energy brand of football, with lots of attacks,” he said. “The supporters want to see lots of hard work and lots of tackles and the fans have been great in allowing us the time to try and produce that type of team.”