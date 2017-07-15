Report: Tadcaster Albion 0 Doncaster Rovers 2

Goals from Liam Mandeville and Gary McSheffrey helped Doncaster Rovers see off the tough test of Tadcaster Albion in their second friendly of pre-season.

Both goals came in the second half of a tight game in which Rovers dominated possession but were denied space to operate.

The openness they enjoyed in Tuesday's 9-0 demolition of Armthorpe Welfare was largely absent against a stronger opposition, who will be pushing for promotion from Evo-Stik Division One in the coming season.

Rovers struggled to craft chances as closed down regularly by the energetic hosts.

Darren Ferguson opted again for two largely different sides for each half.

The first period featured two trialists - defender Charlie Jemson and midfielder Issam Ben Khemis, the latter of which came back out for the second half.

John Marquis partnered Andy Williams up front in a strong first half side.

And both should have done better with a glorious chance to put Rovers ahead early on. Marquis latched on to a cut back from Danny Andrew and fired on goal, sending his effort straight at former Rovers loanee Ingham, who parried. Williams pounced but scuffed his shot which keeper Ingham claimed.

Williams again lacked a good connection as he met Matty Blair's low cross at the near post, only to send it across goal.

Tadcaster enjoyed a decent spell late in the half with Josh Greening - brother of former West Brom midfielder Jonathan - twice went close to beating Ian Lawlor.

Ferguson rang the changes at the break with only trialist Khemis staying on. He would be replaced on the hour by another trialist, Reise Allassani.

Mandeville should have put Rovers in front early in the second half after latching onto a brilliant ball from McSheffrey but fired straight at Ingham.

Rovers took the lead on 57 minutes when McSheffrey produced an acrobatic side-foot volley to turn in a superb cross from young full back Tyler Walker.

And on 71 minutes the lead was doubled. Allassani was brought down in the box and Mandeville confidently converted from the spot.

Allassani tested Ingham with a shot from range after bringing down a ball from McSheffrey while Ben Whiteman fired over.

Tadcaster's threat was minimal though substitute Piteu Crouz did test Marko Marosi late on after a mazy run.

Rovers 1st half: Lawlor, Blair, Trialist (Jemson), Butler, Andrew, Mason, Beestin, Trialist (Khemis), Coppinger, Marquis, Williams.

Rovers 2nd half: Marosi, Walker, Wright, Middleton, Garratt, Whiteman, Rowe, Trialist (Khemis) (Trialist, Allassani, 60), McSheffrey, May, Mandeville.