Report: Guiseley 0 Doncaster Rovers 1

Liam Mandeville scored another poacher's goal as Rovers maintained their unbeaten pre-season record with a win at Guiseley.

Mandeville latched onto a spilled shot and slotted into an empty net to score the only goal of a competitive game at Netherthorpe.

There was some concern for Rovers from the game as James Coppinger lipped off with an apparent ankle injury after a clash in midfield.

And it was overall a mixed bag of performance. There was some decent passing and a handful of swift counterattacks.

But in the main, Rovers were a little disjointed, lacking cohesion and creativity against their National League hosts.

Darren Ferguson fielded former Barnsley and Brighton midfielder Charlie Harris as a first half trialist while Issam Ben Khemis - set to be offered a deal by Rovers - played the full 90 minutes.

Harris played some neat passes and a rasping drive played a major part in Mandeville's goal but he lacked the energy and movement which midfielders in a typical Ferguson side usually possess.

Guiseley - managed by former Rovers defender Adam Lockwood - caused problems, chiefly with their work rate and energy. And they will feel somewhat unfortunate to have not got on the scoresheet.

Forward Reece Thompson saw a couple of one-on-ones saved while John Rooney smashed three testing free kicks which forced both Marko Marosi and Ian Lawlor - who came on in the second half - into stops.

The game would only see one goal however.

Similar to two of his hat trick of goals at Armthorpe Welfare, Mandeville showed great instincts and endeavour to open the scoring on 18 minutes.

Trialist Harris smashed a powerful shot from 25 yards which was parried by former Rovers keeper Jon Maxted, only for Mandeville to steal in and fire home.

Rovers had other opportunities. Andy Williams headed well over the bar following a superb free kick from Danny Andrew while Ben Khemis drew a decent save from Maxted after cutting in from the left.

Mandeville poked wide from a tight angle shortly after the restart while Tommy Rowe - who replaced Coppinger - drilled a shot narrowly over after running onto Williams' pass on the edge of the box.

Substitute Alfie May drew a good reaction stop from Maxted after seeing an initial shot blocked but real chances were few and far between as the game wore on.

Rovers: Marosi (Lawlor 60), Mason, Alcock (Walker 46), Butler (Fielding 60), Andrew (Wright 46), Garratt, Coppinger (Rowe 55), Harris (Whiteman 46), Ben Khemis, Mandeville (Marquis 60), Williams (May 60).

Guiseley: Maxted, Brown, Williams, Wesolowski, Lowe, Lawlor, Trialist (McFadzean 75), Rooney, Thompson, Trialist (Trialist 71), Trialist. Subs not used: Atkinson, Palmer, Hatfield, Green, Odejayi, Trialist.

Referee: Glen Hart

Attendance: 581