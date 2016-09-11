RATINGS: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers players’ performances at Morecambe

The Star’s Doncaster Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assesses the players’ performances in the 5-1 win at Morecambe.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Could have cleared his lines in the build-up to Morecambe’s goal and will be disappointed that Stockton’s shot beat him at his near post.

MATTY BLAIR 8

Performed his defensive duties at right back admirably and scored the best goal of the game.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Calm and composed performance from the youngster, made a few important interventions.

ANDY BUTLER 7

His early goal got Rovers into their stride. Stood up excellently to the hosts’ physicality.

CEDRIC EVINA 6

Seemed quite reserved going forward, concentrated on his job at the other end.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

Used the ball intelligently and efficiently. Quietly went about his business in a confident manner.

HARRY MIDDLETON 7

Grabbed his opportunity with both hands with a very mature display and two assists.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Gave the side really good balance and energy in midfield.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

Showed composure and creativity on the ball throughout. Set up Marquis’s second and capped his big day with a fine goal.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

Yet another display full of endeavour and selflessness. Johnny-on-the-spot for both of his goals.

ANDY WILLIAMS 7

An intelligent performance. Caused problems by running at the Morecambe back four.

SUBS USED

RICCARDO CALDER 7

Looked very good on the right of the diamond, cutting in on his left.

ALFIE BEESTIN 5

Memorable moment for him as he replaced Coppinger to make Football League debut.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

A late replacement for Williams, too late to make an impact.

MORECAMBE

Barry Roche 6, Liam Wakefield 6 (Lee Molyneux 62, 6), Alex Kenyon 5, Ryan Edwards 5, Tom Barkhuizen 7, Kevin Ellison 6, Luke Conlan 6 (James Jennings 62, 6), Alex Whitmore 5, Michael Rose 6, Jack Dunn 5 (Ntumba Massanka 79, 5), Cole Stockton 7. Subs not used: Danijel Nizic, Aaron McGowan, Paul Mullin, Andrew Fleming.

REFEREE

OLLIE YATES 7

ATTENDANCE

1,791 (653 away)

