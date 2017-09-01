Preview: Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United - No room for sentiment as Fergie targets Posh scalp

There will be no room for sentiment when Darren Ferguson welcomes his former club Peterborough United to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

Ferguson’s Posh reunions did not go to plan in the Scot’s first season in charge of Doncaster.

And, on the back of a disappointing setback at AFC Wimbledon, he is doubly keen to avoid a repeat this weekend.

“My second game as manager of Donny was against them and we got beat four [4-0],” said Ferguson.

“Then we played them at home the season before last and got beat 2-1. So it’s played two lost two.

“But I’m not counting the first one,” he joked. “I’d only just walked in the door!”

He added: “I always look for their results.

“It’s a club where I started my management career and I had some decent success there.

“I live not far from there so it’s always going to be a club that I look out for.

“But for me on Saturday it’s about the three points, that’s all I’m interested in. There’s nothing else to it. I’ve been away from there for a while now.”

Ferguson guided Peterborough to three promotions during two spells at London Road (2007-9 and 2011-2015).

His former club arrive at the Keepmoat as the early League One pacesetters, having won four out of four.

“They’re a good team and they’re obviously playing with a lot of confidence,” said Rovers’ boss. “It’ll be a tough game but I think they know themselves they’ll be in for a tough game as well.

“We hope Saturday’s performance, which was an unusual one for us, was a one-off.

“We’ll obviously have to be a lot better than that but this weekend is a very winnable game.

“If we do certain things right, particularly on the ball, we’ll cause them problems.”

He added: “They’re always roundabout [the top echelons of the division], last season they faded away a wee bit.

“They’ve got goals in the team and energy in the team. And any team playing with confidence is obviously going to provide a threat.

“But it’s early days, we’re talking four games in. If we’d have won four games we wouldn’t have been getting carried away, no one would have been.

“We probably deserve another couple more points but we haven’t got them. Once we get to ten games I’ll probably look at it and think ‘let’s see where we’re at after that’. But it’s still early days.”