Search

PLAYER RATINGS: How did Doncaster Rovers fare against Arsenal?

Tommy Rowe looks to get away from Arsenal's Reiss Nelson
Tommy Rowe looks to get away from Arsenal's Reiss Nelson
0
Have your say

Doncaster Rovers turned in a superb performance in the Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal, going down to a 1-0 defeat.

Here we deliver the individual ratings of Rovers' players on a memorable night at the Emirates