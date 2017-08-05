Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ opening day draw with Gillingham

The Star’s Paul Goodwin gives his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ 0-0 draw with Gillingham.
IAN LAWLOR 7
Barely in the game but kept his concentration to produce a top drawer save from Zakuani’s header.
NIALL MASON 7
Very accomplished display at right back. Sound defensively and also got forward to decent effect.
JOE WRIGHT 6
Preferred ahead of Craig Alcock and rewarded his manager’s faith with an assured performance.
ANDY BUTLER 7
Silenced his doubters with an almost faultless display. Came close to heading in a winner too.
DANNY ANDREW 6
A competent debut from the left back, who has slotted in seamlessly at his new club.
BEN WHITEMAN 8
Made his presence felt in the holding role, used the ball well and almost scored a screamer from 40 yards.
MATTY BLAIR 6
A very difficult week on a personal note appeared to take its toll. Missed a glorious first half chance.
TOMMY ROWE 6
Neat and tidy on the left side of the diamond but has more gears to go through.
JAMES COPPINGER 6
Laid on Blair’s chance and kept the Gills defence honest with his close control and nimble footwork.
LIAM MANDEVILLE 7
On this evidence the youngster could become one of the stars of the season. Classy performance.
JOHN MARQUIS 6
Held it up well but almost seemed to be trying too hard at times. Should have scored when Andrew’s freekick fell kindly for him.
SUBS USED
RODNEY KONGOLO 6
Impressive cameo from the new loan signing, showing an excellent first touch, vision and athleticism.
ALFIE MAY 5
Not enough time to make an impact.
SUBS NOT USED
Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Tyler Garratt, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom.
GILLINGHAM
Thomas Holy 7, Scott Wagstaff 6 (Liam Nash, 90), Luke O’Neill 6, Max Ehmer 6, Gabriel Zakuani 7, Connor Ogilvie 6, Billy Bingham 6 (Josh Wright 73, 5), Mark Byrne 6, Lee Martin 7, Tom Eaves 5 (Connor Wilkinson 66, 5), Josh Parker 5. Subs not used: Jake Hessenthaler, Greg Cundle, Finn O’Mara, Tom Hadler.
REFEREE
Darren England 6
