Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers’ opening day draw with Gillingham

The Star’s Paul Goodwin gives his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ 0-0 draw with Gillingham.

IAN LAWLOR 7

Barely in the game but kept his concentration to produce a top drawer save from Zakuani’s header.

NIALL MASON 7

Very accomplished display at right back. Sound defensively and also got forward to decent effect.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Preferred ahead of Craig Alcock and rewarded his manager’s faith with an assured performance.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Silenced his doubters with an almost faultless display. Came close to heading in a winner too.

DANNY ANDREW 6

A competent debut from the left back, who has slotted in seamlessly at his new club.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

Made his presence felt in the holding role, used the ball well and almost scored a screamer from 40 yards.

MATTY BLAIR 6

A very difficult week on a personal note appeared to take its toll. Missed a glorious first half chance.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Neat and tidy on the left side of the diamond but has more gears to go through.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Laid on Blair’s chance and kept the Gills defence honest with his close control and nimble footwork.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

On this evidence the youngster could become one of the stars of the season. Classy performance.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Held it up well but almost seemed to be trying too hard at times. Should have scored when Andrew’s freekick fell kindly for him.

SUBS USED

RODNEY KONGOLO 6

Impressive cameo from the new loan signing, showing an excellent first touch, vision and athleticism.

ALFIE MAY 5

Not enough time to make an impact.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Tyler Garratt, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom.

GILLINGHAM

Thomas Holy 7, Scott Wagstaff 6 (Liam Nash, 90), Luke O’Neill 6, Max Ehmer 6, Gabriel Zakuani 7, Connor Ogilvie 6, Billy Bingham 6 (Josh Wright 73, 5), Mark Byrne 6, Lee Martin 7, Tom Eaves 5 (Connor Wilkinson 66, 5), Josh Parker 5. Subs not used: Jake Hessenthaler, Greg Cundle, Finn O’Mara, Tom Hadler.

REFEREE

Darren England 6