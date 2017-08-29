Search

MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers - as it happens

Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers
Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers
0
Have your say

Rovers begin their Checkatrade Trophy campaign just down the M180 at Grimsby - and you can follow all the action here.

We'll have the build-up, action and reaction from Blundell Park. Refresh regularly for the latest updates.