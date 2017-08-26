Match report: AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 0

Rovers were undone in two disastrous second half minutes as their unbeaten start to the season was ended at AFC Wimbledon.

Goals from Kwesi Appiah and Andy Barcham just before the hour mark blitzed Rovers out of sight and handed a first win of the campaign to the hosts at Kingsmeadow.

It was a woefully poor performance from Rovers who lacked in invention and energy until they found themselves two goals behind.

And it was an incredibly disappointing end to what had been a superb opening month of the campaign back in League One.

Darren Ferguson made once change to the side that drew 3-3 with Blackpool a week earlier, handing a start to Alfie May following his run of four goals in four games. Liam Mandeville dropped to the bench.

The first half hour of the game brought no efforts on goal from either side.

Rovers struggled to settled against an energetic Wimbledon outfit in the early stages but began to find their feet, without producing much of the quality play which has characterised their start to the season.

They looked for early balls from deep, looking to take advantage of May's bursts of pace into the channels.

But this was also mixed with rather ponderous play which proved far too easy for Wimbledon to close down.

The first shot of the game finally came after 38 minutes but it was the sort of chance which would normally go without mention as Ben Whiteman curled a free kick well wide from 30 yards.

Wimbledon managed their own first effort two minutes later when the lively Andy Barcham cut a pass back to Lyle Taylor who drilled a shot on the angle which deflected up and then was cleared out.

Danny Andrew closed the half by sending a free kick well over the bar.

Rovers started the second half the stronger and began to find much more joy and space in the opposition half.

They produced the game's first effort on target when Andrew curled a low free kick towards the near post which forced a save from Sheffield United loanee George Long.

But Tommy Rowe failed to set up a glorious chance for May when his laid-off pass was too heavy for the on-rushing Rovers striker, who would have had a clear effort on goal.

It proved costly as Wimbledon took the lead on 57 minutes. Appiah showed a superb touch to bring the ball down on the edge of the box and turn in one fluid motion, putting him one-on-one with Ian Lawlor and he slotted home superbly.

Before Rovers could catch their breath, they were two goals down. Barcham was given the freedom of Kingsmeadow to gallop forward and slam a shot from 20 yards which rattled in off the inside of the post.

Ferguson immediately threw on Mandeville and Rodney Kongolo in an attempt to inject some life into Rovers.

While that was the case, they were still lacking in quality.

Marquis should have done better when played into the box by Matty Blair but took one touch too many and was closed down.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for Rovers as they were forced to play the final 15 minutes with ten men when Blair was forced off with a head injury.

Wimbledon twice went close to going three-up in the later stages.

Callum Kennedy curled a free kick which rattled the underside of the crossbar and bounced out.

And Lyle Taylor drilled a low effort towards the back post which needed Joe Wright to clear it off the line.

Wimbledon: Long, Fuller, Robinson, Oshilaja, Kennedy, Trotter, Francomb (Parrett 86), Abdou, Taylor (Kaja 86), Appiah (McDonald 76), Barcham. Subs: McDonnell, Nightingale, Sibbick, Kaja, Hartigan.

Rovers: Lawlor, Mason (Kongolo 62), Wright, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Blair, Rowe, Coppinger (Mandeville 62), Marquis (Williams 72), May. Subs not used: Marosi, Garratt, Alcock, Ben Khemis.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

Attendance: 4,144 (561 away)