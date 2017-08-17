John Marquis: Doncaster Rovers have nothing to fear in League One

John Marquis says Doncaster Rovers’ win at Blackburn Rovers was proof that they have nothing to fear in League One.

“When we got after them we showed that we have nothing to fear and we’re a good side,” said the 25-year-old striker.

“When we put teams under pressure and play how we want to play we can hurt teams.

“Obviously we’ve come up from the league below but before we were in League One and were a good side recently in the Championship.

“So we are a good side and we believe we are good players and the manager tells us that - that’s without getting too far ahead of ourselves. We’ve only played two games and a cup game but we’ve started off pretty well.

“Any hangover that people may have thought there was from the end of last season, that’s totally gone, we’ve put that behind us. Now we’re looking at this season and everyone in that changing room is excited about the challenges ahead.”

Marquis, who hit 26 goals for Rovers last season, got off the mark for this campaign at Ewood Park.

“It’s always nice to get off the mark,” he said. “I was probably a bit unlucky the week before.

“I had a couple of chances in the first half but I was always confident within myself that I would score goals again this season.

“It’s nice to get the first one. I’ve always said as a team we play good attacking football so there’s always going to be chances.”