James Coppinger’s ‘unfinished business’ at Doncaster Rovers

As James Coppinger prepares to make his 500th appearance for Doncaster Rovers tomorrow, the thought of hanging up his boots has barely even entered his head.

And how could he? For the 35-year-old says he has unfinished business at the Rovers.

Coppinger’s excellent form this season has seen him win the League Two Player of the Month Award for August in very timely fashion.

And the Rovers stalwart clearly has the bit between his teeth, revealing yesterday he is determined to play his part in returning the club - following last season’s relegation from League One - to where he feels they belong.

“I think that’s another reason why I’m still here, the fact that what happened last year was disappointing for everybody and to go out like that would be a shame,” said Coppinger, who signed a one-year contract extension in March.

“For me, I want to get Doncaster back where they belong. I know people say that that’s a cliché about where you belong, and at the moment we belong in League Two because our performances and results haven’t been good enough.

“But I think with what the club’s put in place, the infra-structure, the players that they’ve bought, what they want to do with the youth academy, I think it’s definitely an exciting place to be and I want to be part of that for this season and then who knows?”

On Coppinger’s award, Darren Ferguson said: “He has been a real influence in games, which is what you want him to be. He knows he has had to get more goals and assists, and he has done that.

“Where we are playing him, we want him to have a real influence in the final third of the pitch. He has had a good month. He is looking fit, and it is a good week for him as it coincides with 500 games for the club.”