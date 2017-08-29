Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson to take full advantage of new Checkatrade Trophy rules for Group H opener

Darren Ferguson will take full advantage of the Checkatrade Trophy’s new rules at Grimbsy Town tonight.

Selection criteria has been relaxed for this year’s competition.

Four outfield players must have started the previous or following first team fixture, be in the club’s top ten appearance makers for this season or have made 40 or more first team appearances in their career.

And Ferguson intends on making full use of his squad at Blundell Park ahead of a busy September schedule.

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Tyler Garratt, Issam Ben Khemis, Rodney Kongolo, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom, Andy Williams and Liam Mandeville all come into contention for a start.

“Eight or nine players that played on Saturday won’t play in that game,” said Ferguson following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon, looking ahead to tonight’s Group H fixture.

“We’ve got eight games in September so it’s a chance to freshen it up, it’s a chance to play some of the younger kids and that’s what I’ll be doing.

“They’ve changed the rules so that helps us a little bit. There’s a rule now if you’ve played over 40 games that counts as one of players, so there’s a couple that applies to.

“We’ve got to go there and try and get a result. I like the tournament.”

Rovers reached the second round of the competition last year before losing to Blackpool on penalties.