FA Youth Cup: Doncaster Rovers 0 Blackpool 2

Doncaster Rovers’ under-18s failed to reproduce their comeback heroics of the previous round as Blackpool dumped them out of the FA Youth Cup.

Paul Stancliffe’s side were left to rue a lacklustre first half display which saw them deservedly trail at the break.

Rovers improved after the interval but there was to be no repeat of the first round recovery against Walsall which saw Rovers win 4-3 from 3-1 down.

Blackpool, who will visit West Ham United in the third round, were much the better team in the first half and they made their superiority count after 18 minutes from the penalty spot following a foul on Owen Watkinson.

Rowan Roache, who had imposed himself in centre midfield, coolly sent James Leverton the wrong way.

Brenden Horton had gone close to scoring direct from a corner but Rovers, mirroring the first team’s 3-4-3 formation, struggled to gain any sort of foothold in the game.

Rovers got lucky when Dylan Sumner hit the bar with only Leverton to beat but they fell further behind five minutes before half time after some weak defending from a corner allowed Ben Jacobson to volley home unchallenged.

Aided by the introduction of Cameron Foulkes and Dipo Olaosun, the home side notably improved after the break and captain Morgan James flashed a shot wide and then looped a header narrowly off target.

With Blackpool content to play on the counter, Doncaster spent more time on the front foot but were unable to breach a strong, resolute and more efficient visiting team.

Rovers (3-4-3): Leverton, Townrow, Amos, Horton, Tucker (Foulkes 46), James, Fletcher, Prior, Overton (Olaosun 46), Scattergood (Gibbons 66), Morris. Subs not used: Greaves, Bingley.

Blackpool (3-5-2): Thordarson, Williams, Avon, Jacobson, Sinclair-Smith (O’Brien 79), Sumner (Wainwright 90), Roache, Shaw, Roache, Bange (Dunn 62), Watkinson. Subs not used: Simson, Flynn.