Doncaster Rovers: Young middle men earn manager’s praise

Doncaster Rovers’ middle men might be young but they’re certainly not wet behind the ears.

So reckons boss Darren Ferguson ahead of this weekend’s testing trip to Fleetwood Town.

On-loan trio Jordan Houghton (22), Rodney Kongolo (19) and Ben Whiteman (21), along with Niall Mason (20), boast only limited EFL experience.

But Ferguson feels any combination of them can shine in the engine room of a 3-4-3.

“I felt Kongolo and Houghton, up against seasoned professionals, were excellent against Rotherham,” said Ferguson.

“Jordan looks like he’s back to his best, and that the games have helped him. Kongolo (inset) also looks strong in there.

“I’ve got Whiteman that isn’t in the team at the moment but obviously that can change very quickly, including Saturday if I make changes. I’ve also got Mason that can play in there.

“So in the middle of the park they’re young, but they seem to be strong enough mentally and physically to cope with that.”