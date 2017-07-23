Doncaster Rovers: 'Work to be done' declares Ferguson after Guiseley win + update on trialist Charlie Harris

Darren Ferguson feels Doncaster Rovers have plenty to work on before the start of the season following the narrow win over Guiseley.

Liam Mandeville scored the only goal of the game as Rovers edged out their National League hosts.

Ferguson felt his side were sluggish and sloppy in the main.

"It was a tough game for us, which we thought it would be," he said. "These are always tough games.

"There was some good bits but a lot of stuff we need to work on.

"Not making excuses, the pitch was very sticky, which didn't help us.

"It was a good game. Certainly, when I look back at it on Monday morning there will be a lot to focus on because we looked a wee bit sloppy, I have to say.

"You get games like that where you're a bit sloppy, a bit sticky. It wasn't very exciting to be honest.

"There's always games where you take positives and negatives from.

"We've just got to keep getting the fitness into the players.

"I thought we looked a wee bit leggy today. I don't know if the sharpness was there that we saw on Tuesday night against Derby."

Ferguson feels there is still work to be done on the 3-5-2 system which he implemented in the first half, following the good second half performance with the formation against Derby.

He said: "When we play that system which we did in the first half, the three at the back, we need to get the distances right between the back three and the rest of the team.

"I don't think we did that great.

"We need to be a bit more effective with our wider centre halves, as we did against Derby. Play it forward a bit quicker."

Ferguson fielded trialist Charlie Harris - formerly of Brighton and Barnsley - in the first half.

"He has good ability on the ball," he said.

"I just wanted to have a look at him in a game.

"I'll make a decision on him over the weekend."

