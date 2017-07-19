Doncaster Rovers will pursue deal for Steven Taylor

Doncaster Rovers will look to agree a deal with centre back Steven Taylor after he impressed during his short trial with the club.

The former Newcastle United defender joined the Rovers squad for training on Monday and played the first half of last night’s friendly with Derby Coutny.

And afterwards, boss Darren Ferguson revealed he is ready to open talks with the 31-year-old about cementing his stay at the Keepmoat.

“We want to try to do something,” Ferguson told The Star.

“He played and breezed through the game.

“In terms of what we’re looking at doing in that department and that area, I feel we do need overall in the whole team more of a talker, more of an organiser and someone who sees danger really quickly which he does.

“Given his pedigree you’d expect all those things but he’s a lovely lad, a great pro and he looks fit.

“People may have concerns that he’s not played that many games in the last few years but if you look at it another way, he’s got a lot more football in him.

“We’ll try to do something but I think he could be a good signing for the football club.

“He wants to come, he’s made that clear. He likes the way we play.

“He’s settled in very quickly so we’ll see what happens.

“Certainly, I feel if we were to get him in, it would be a big signing for us in terms of what I think we need.”

Taylor was last week released by Ipswich Town whom he joined on an initial short term deal in January following a year in America.