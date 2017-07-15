Doncaster Rovers: Who were the trialists who featured against Tadcaster Albion?

Darren Ferguson will take another look at trialist Issam Ben Khemis after he impressed in the friendly win at Tadcaster Albion.

The midfielder played 60 minutes for Rovers in the 2-0 triumph and did enough to secure another run out in Tuesday night's clash with Derby County at the Keepmoat.

Rovers trialist Charlie Jemson

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Reise Allassani and ex-Nottingham Forest youngster Charlie Jemson were also given game time for Rovers in Saturday's friendly.

"I thought they did well," Ferguson said.

"The young French boy that we've brought in from Lorient is very good. He's a very good technical player.

"You always worry with the physical side of it but he looked fine to me.

Rovers trialist Reise Allassani

"The other two lads, young Charlie who was just released by Nottingham Forest. He is very young, only 18, we had a look at him.

"And then the other boy that came on, he's been out for ten months. He got released by Palace. He's got ability, you can see that.

"The two midfield boys are good technically.

"The French boy was a bonus. I thought he did more than enough to certainly have another look at him.

Khemis, 21, was released by French side FC Lorient at the end of last season. The French-born Tunisian midfielder made four senior appearances, including three in Ligue Un.

Ferguson said: "He's been released by Lorient. He came onto us through a French person I know.

"We'll have a look at him but he certainly didn't do himself any damage. I thought he did very well actually.

"He will definitely be involved against Derby."

Midfielder Allassani replaced Khemis after an hour on Saturday. The 21-year-old was released by Crystal Palace in 2016.

Former England youth international Allassani signed what was described as the most lucrative professional contract for an Academy player in Palace's history as a 17-year-old, such was his promise.

But he struggled with injury and failed to progress before enduring a disappointing loan spell with non-league Bromley before his release from Palace.

Towering centre half Jemson is the 18-year-old son of former Forest and Sheffield Wednesday forward Nigel Jemson. He was released at the end of last season.