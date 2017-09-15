Doncaster Rovers: We’ve not lost what we had last season insists Marquis

Last season they were firing goals in left, right and centre. This season so far, not so much.

John Marquis netted Doncaster Rovers’ first league goal in almost six hours of football at Rochdale on Tuesday night, although two injury time strikes saw the hosts snatch the win.

While admitting he and his team mates must be better to get back to the lethal standards in front of goal they displayed last season, the striker says Rovers still believe in the scoring ability.

“We were in the top few scoring teams last season and not much has changed since then, we haven’t lost many players,” Marquis told The Star.

“We feel like we’ve definitely got players in the team that can score goals, whether we’re in the league above or not.

“We’ve got good players going forward and I don’t think in the long term that goals will be a problem for us.

“We’re not going to lose confidence overnight.

“I think we’ve got good self-confidence and self-belief and a manager and a staff that believe in us.”

Defeat on Tuesday night ensured Rovers have won just one of their seven league matches so far, heading into Sunday’s derby with Scunthorpe United at the Keepmoat.

Performances have been largely positive and there has been a general feeling they should have accumulated more than the six points they have on the board.

But Marquis insists results are all that matter for the club right now.

He said: “You can have the most possession, the most chances but it’s the one stat that means everything – who won the game.

“The points tally is the most important thing.

“There’s being good and then there’s winning football matches.

“We’ve got a lot of goals in this team but we need to be better.

“We know we’ve got it in the changing room so we’re not going to get too down about it.

“We just need to react again and hopefully the result goes for us in a big game on Sunday.

“We know it’s going to be a big game.”