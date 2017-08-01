Doncaster Rovers: ‘We’ve got a good enough squad as it is’ insists Craig Alcock

Craig Alcock insists Rovers’ defenders are ready to answer the call of boss Darren Ferguson to step up this season.

Ferguson has cooled his search for a centre half after missing out on the signing of Steven Taylor last week and admits he may not bring in a new defender at all.

The Rovers boss has called upon the centre halves which are already part of his squad to prove him right and Alcock is ready to do just that.

“All we can do is make sure that those of us already in the building go out there and give our all to make sure we come out with the three points,” Alcock told The Star.

“We’ve got a good enough squad as it is.

“Situations occur and we have to deal with that as a squad.

“The gaffer has still probably got targets and that’s up to him.

“But we’ll be ready.”

With Mathieu Baudry ruled out through injury, Alcock appears to be locked in a battle with Joe Wright over who will partner club captain Andy Butler in the centre of defence for Saturday’s season opener against Gillingham.

The 29-year-old battled his own injury problems at the start of pre-season which resulted in a delayed start to his own preparations for the coming campaign.

But he believes he will be up to speed for the start of the season.

“It’s been horrible from a personal point of view, trying to play catch up,” he said.

“It’s hard to get yourself going when you’ve been out and trying to get yourself back going.

“It’s been about getting the fitness and the minutes over the last few weeks and hopefully any rustiness will be gone for the start of the season.”