Doncaster Rovers: We’ll get the approach Wright, says Joe

Darren Ferguson’s teams have always been about high-intensity, attacking football which comes along with goals, goals, goals.

But Joe Wright says Doncaster Rovers are learning there may be times when they have to curb their enthusiasm for victory.

Rovers were hit with an injury time suckerpunch to lose against Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

And defender Wright says there will be times when they need to tighten up defensively and accept a draw may be better than nothing.

“It was just a lapse of concentration and it cost us,” Wright said.

“I think that maybe something we need to work on – seeing the game out and maybe just taking a point.

“Shrewsbury were a team in form, playing well. And although I think for the majority we were the better team, maybe we have to look at it sometimes and think a point is still a good result in that situation.”

Rovers continue their hunt for a strong run of form after following up their second win in the league this season last weekend at Plymouth Argyle with Tuesday night’s defeat.

Wright feels that, while wins have not been forthcoming, performances have shown they are capable of stringing together good results.

“We’ve always been in the games and it was only Wimbledon where we lost by more than one goal,” the 22-year-old said.

“I think we just need to turn these performances into results.

“Every single game we’ve performed well so I think once we just start clicking, we’ll get those results.”

Rovers this weekend head to a side over whom they already have a win over, having beaten Bradford City in a 3-2 thriller in the Carabao Cup.

That defeat for the Bantams was only one of three they have suffered in 12 matches in all competitions, the latest coming with a 3-0 reverse against Fleetwood Town at Valley Parade on Tuesday night.

Bradford’s average attendance tops the 20,000 mark and Wright admits he is relishing the chance to play in front of a big crowd on Saturday.

He said: “It’s something we’re all looking forward to.

“You relish playing in front of these big crowds.

“We managed to keep the crowd quiet at Blackburn earlier in the season, controlling the opening periods of the game.”

Bradford may include striker Charlie Wyke, who is carrying out a managed return to action after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month.

Shay McCartan and Timothee Dieng will definitely miss out this weekend for the Bantams.